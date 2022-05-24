Shiv Sena, Sambhajiraje union down the drain

In a veiled message, Shiv Sena on Monday clarified that it will not support Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje for fighting Rajya Sabha polls as an independent. The party, who had offered to consider Sambhajiraje’s nomination if he had joined Sena, said that it will field second nominee for the June 10 election.

Exuding confidence of winning both the seats, party MP Sanjay Raut said, “Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats, and it is not an offence. The party will not support an independent.’’ Shiv Sena has already nominated Raut for the fourth time in row for the Rajya Sabha, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has told the party leaders that a Shiv Sainik will be nominated for the second seat. Sena is banking on its own excess votes and is also supported by ruling partners NCP and Congress, smaller parties and independents.

As per the party wise strength in the 288-member assembly, the NCP and Congress will win one seat each, while the BJP will get two. Sena will comfortably win one seat but may have to face a contest for the second seat if Sambhajiraje sticks to his decision to fight as an independent. Raut’s announcement came after Sambhajiraje skipped the meeting with the CM Thackeray, and left for Kolhapur. Sambhajiraje has conveyed to Sena and Thackeray that he would not officially join the Shiv Sena but would expect the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners to support his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

Incidentally, Sambhajiraje was nominated by the President of India for the Rajya Sabha in 2017 during the BJP-led government at the Centre. His term expires in July.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:48 AM IST