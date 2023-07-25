 Madhya Pradesh: Restore I-Bus Service: Mhow Residents, Social Orgns
Madhya Pradesh: Restore I-Bus Service: Mhow Residents, Social Orgns

The i-bus service was a major hit with women, students and elderly persons owing to comfortable and hassle-free journey.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the last three years, Mhow residents have been demanding ibus service to Indore. As state elections draw near, political parties too have jumped on the bandwagon.

Sapaksh Party is the first to join the issue. The party has not only backed the residents but also warned of an agitation both in Indore and Mhow if the demand was not fulfilled.

Before corona, Mhow had i-bus service to Indore. The service was stopped during the lockdown. Since then, the Indore administration has evinced no interest to restart the service.

Indore district president of Sapaksh Party Ashok Mishra (advocate) said that there was already an i-bus service between Indore and Silicon City, which could easily be extended to Mhow.

He asked administration to explain as to why the service was not restored even two years of corona.

Mishra said that i-bus served Mhow residents travelling to Gita Bhawan, Palasiya, LIG Square, Vijay Nagar and Dewas Naka. Mishra said that an agitation would be launched if their demand was not met.

