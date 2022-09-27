e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore'Resume operation of  i Bus between Indore and Mhow'

The demand for the resumption of i Bus service has been made by students who say that the service which currently runs between Indore and Rau should be extended till Mhow.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A demand has been made to resume the i Bus service between Mhow and Indore. This service has been stopped despite the service getting a good response and has led to great discomfort for the large number of students, men and women who travel daily between Mhow and Indore. Now, these daily commuters have to depend on private suburban buses which are neither comfortable nor timely. 

The demand for the resumption of i Bus service has been made by students who say that the service which currently runs between Indore and Rau should be extended till Mhow.  Earlier the i Bus used to make five trips from Indore to Mhow and vice-versa but now the residents of Mhow have been completely deprived of the benefit of these facilities.

