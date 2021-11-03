e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Resolve issues of villagers, says MLA Birla

Villagers unanimously boycotted voting to press their demand of bridge and road in the village.
FP News Service
MLA Sachin Birla |

MLA Sachin Birla |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla took up the issues raised by villagers who boycotted the voting in the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll with the Chief Minister.

Birla wriiten to the CM for the construction of a bridge over Bakur river between Khangaon and Khedi village and half a kilometre long road connecting Indore-Ichhapur highway to village Khangaon.

The villagers said that they will not cast their vote in any of the elections till these two important demands are fulfilled. Villagers told that in the past, two kilometres access road was available from Sanawad to village Khedi. But after the laying of broad gauge rail line, this route has been closed. Due to this, at present the villagers have to travel 10 kilometres to reach Khangaon via Junapani. This route also passes through the canal.

MLA Birla assured the villagers of resolving their issues.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:38 PM IST
