Madhya Pradesh: Resolve issues of villagers, says MLA Birla

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla took up the issues raised by villagers who boycotted the voting in the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll with the Chief Minister.

Villagers unanimously boycotted voting to press their demand of bridge and road in the village.

Birla wriiten to the CM for the construction of a bridge over Bakur river between Khangaon and Khedi village and half a kilometre long road connecting Indore-Ichhapur highway to village Khangaon.

The villagers said that they will not cast their vote in any of the elections till these two important demands are fulfilled. Villagers told that in the past, two kilometres access road was available from Sanawad to village Khedi. But after the laying of broad gauge rail line, this route has been closed. Due to this, at present the villagers have to travel 10 kilometres to reach Khangaon via Junapani. This route also passes through the canal.

MLA Birla assured the villagers of resolving their issues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:38 PM IST