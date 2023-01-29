Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated in Burhanpur

FP Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 74th Republic Day of the country was grandly celebrated at Nehru Stadium of Burhanpur on Thursday. The district-level programme was conducted under the chief hospitality of the district magistrate (DM) and collector Bhavya Mittal. Mittal hoisted the Tricolour and took a salute from the parade. She also read the CM's message for the Republic Day.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, the national anthem was sung along with the tunes of the band. On the occasion of Republic Day, school students gave a message to maintain the unity of the nation through a presentation of patriotic songs, dance and singing and others. Tableaus based on schemes and programmes run by the government for beneficiaries were also presented. Burhanpur mayor Madhuri Patel, district panchayat president Gangaram Marko, municipal corporation president Anita Yadav, superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha and others were also present.