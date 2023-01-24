Madhya Pradesh: Forest guard found dead in suspicious condition in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old forest guard attached to Navra outpost of the Forest Department was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Savera Lodge at the local bus stand in Burhanpur on Monday night.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Rambabu Verma, hailing from Devakhedi village under Khilchipur tehsil of Rajgarh district. He had been suspended for being absent for two days in a revolver loot case at the Bakri outpost and was subsequently attached to Navra outpost and was about to be reinstated from suspension.

DFO Pradeep Mishra said that as per preliminary investigation, it is being speculated that he died owing to a heart attack. However, the investigation of the case is still going on. The matter will be clear only after the investigation. His family has been promised immediate relief apart from benefits coming from the deceased provident fund and pension.

The locals rushed him to the district hospital with help of 108 emergency ambulance where he was declared brought dead. On being informed, kin and acquaintances of the deceased reached Burhanpur on Tuesday. The body was handed over to kin after conducting an autopsy. Further investigation is on.

