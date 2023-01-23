Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta team nabs dy engineer red-handed accepting bribe in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta trapped deputy engineer Kishore Tayade accepting bribe of Rs 3,000 from complainant in Burhanpur district.

According to information, complainant Bheemnath Ingle, 59, of Patoda village in Burhanpur district lodged a complaint with Indore Lokayukta against deputy engineer Tayade posted at Janpad Panchayat, Burhanpur.

According to the complainant, he was involved in construction of Nistar pond (near Bhagwat's farm) in Patonda gram panchayat. The sub-engineer had demanded Rs 1500 per muster for evaluation of the work. He claimed that for the remaining two musters, the accused was demanding Rs 3,000 as evaluation charge.

After verification, the complaint was found to be correct and on Monday, the accused was caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 3,000.

Legal action was taken against Tayade after registering case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Tayde.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)