Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya defends Shastri in Burhanpur, ask anti-superstition organisation to challenge others as well

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya extended his support to Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and questioned the anti-superstition organisation that challenged him.

Answering media questions after participating in a program held at Burhanpur, Vijayvargiya defending Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham who grabbed headlines late after a Nagpur-based anti-superstition organisation challenged his so-called miraculous power, BJP leader said he heard his interview on television in which he said that he do not do any magic or miracles. He believes in God and takes the name of that God, by which the problems of the people are solved.

Vijayvargiya added that no one has questioned the fact that people dance and or roll on the ground at a Hussain Tekri in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district. They recover from this and come back, but no one raises a question on this. I think this is happening because of people's mistrust towards Sanatana Dharma.

Hussain Tekri in the Malwa region is a place that has a long history of curing people believed to be incurably ill.

Answering party prospects in the local body elections held at 19 places in the state, Vijavargiya said that BJP will emerge victorious since they worked for the people and will continue in future as well.

PCC chief Kamal Nath's canon statement regarding Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vijayvargiya said that the former chief minister Kamal Nath should tell what he, even then Scindia brought him on the road from power.

In former CM Uma Bharti's tweet regarding the illegal mining of sand in Chambal, the BJP leader said that the government will take action against any wrongdoing.

