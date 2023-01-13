Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment by accused in bogus nomination case bulldozed in Burhanpur

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachment by an accused involved in a bogus nomination case was demolished by the civic administration on Friday citing illegal encroachment. The construction was demolished using JCB in the presence of heavy police force and the officials of the local administration. Sharing information, tehsildar Ramlal Pagare said that three people including a lawyer, his nephew and broker were booked under a bogus nomination case a few days ago.

The accused had fraudulently prepared nomination records by misleading the Patwaris. Around 42 nominations came under the purview of the investigation. As per district administration, the construction at Hamidpura area was built on government land by one of the accused named as Mohammad Asslam. Following instructions of district collector Bhavya Mittal, the encroachment was demolished in presence of heavy police force.

It was learnt that the accused prepared forged documents after amending nomination records while misleading the Patwaris. On the complaint of Burhanpur tehsildar, a case was booked against three people including a lawyer under relevant sections of IPC.