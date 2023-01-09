Madhya Pradesh: Over 26 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students taken ill; doctors rule out food poisoning in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least 26 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Loni were admitted to Burhanpur district hospital after they were taken ill. While four students were admitted to hospital on Sunday, 22 children suffering from fever and cold were brought to the hospital on Monday morning. The condition of all the ailing children is stated to be stable. Initially it was suspected to be a case of food poisoning as the children had complained of vomiting and sneezing after they had their breakfast. However, the doctors at the district hospital who treated the ailing students categorically denied it saying there were no such symptoms.

School management too had attributed change in weather for the ill health of the students.

About 500 children of JNV, a co-educational residential institution, were served Poha and Papad in morning breakfast on Monday. After the breakfast, some students of classes VI and VII complained of vomiting and sneezing. The school authorities rushed all the ailing students to Burhanpur District Hospital. Earlier, on Sunday, four students showing symptoms of fever and cold were admitted to hospital.

JNV vice principal, GL Gupta said some of the students complained of coughing and sneezing due to weather change, their condition has improved now.

Disha Patil, a student, hailing from Adgaon said that some students complained of vomiting and were taken to hospital. The condition of the students improved after they were given the required treatment.

All students doing well: Dr Gour

Dr Bhupendra Gour from the district hospital denied food poisoning saying that there were no symptoms and the oxygen saturation of all children was normal. The students are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Gour said four kids were admitted to the hospital after they fell ill on Sunday. On Monday, 24 more kids were admitted to the hospital. The children were suffering from fever, cough and showed symptoms of Laryngotracheobronchitis or Parainfluenza, rhinovirus.

Three students have been admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), none of the children is serious, said Gour.

Other ailing students are undergoing treatment in the general ward. The oxygen saturation of all the children is normal, he added.

