Indore: Police reunite boy who fled home with family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited a missing boy with his family members in the Pandharinath area on Sunday. He was staying with his maternal uncle in Ujjain and had come to the city to meet his parents. He did not want to go back to Ujjain so he went missing.

Pandharinath police station in-charge Satish Patel said that the 17-year-old boy went missing from his place on January 2. On the complaint of his father, a case under the relevant section was registered by the police. During the investigation, police received information that the boy was seen in the MIG area. They went to the mentioned place and recovered the boy from there.

Police handed over the boy to his family members safely. His father thanked the police for their efforts as the family had searched for him at various places in the city but had failed to trace him.

