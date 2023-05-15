Madhya Pradesh: Renowned bhajan singer delivers speech on Kabir Jeevan Darshan in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Famous Kabir Bhajan singer Padmashri Prahlad Tipnia delivered a speech on the subject “Kabir- Jeevan Darshan” organised by organisation “Hum Log” on Sunday evening here. Tipnia was also felicitated in the programme. While delivering a speech for over an hour on the life and philosophy of Kabir, Padmashri Prahlad Tipnia said that devotional poetry of Kabir is the reflection of his philosophy about the life of a human being.

Kabir proved by way of his poetry that an individual need not to search God outside but can be found in self- realisation during one’s life time. Philosophy of Kabir is wonderful as it throws new light as ‘Kabir mein jeevan aur darshan adbhut hai’. Ram of Kabir is present inside every human soul, he added. Tipnia also shared his experience as to how he was inclined towards Jeevan and Darshan of Kabir. He said that Kabir has compressed the sense of whole world in his simple Dohas and couplets like ‘Ek Dal pe Panchi re Baitha and Jara Dhire gadihakom hara Ramji.

President of Hum Log, Subhash Jain while giving introduction of the organisation said that in future too such programmes will be held throwing light on the life and contribution of great personalities like Kabir. The programme was conducted by writer and poet Ashish Dashottar. Dr Prakash Upadhhay, Dr.Murlidhar Chandniwala, Vishnu Bairagi, Omprakash Mishra, Padmakar Page, Mahavir Verma, Sanjay Parsai, Prakash Sethia, Vasu Gurbani, Lagan Sharma, Radhakrishan Chandniwala, Rakesh Sharma and many other writers and poets were present.

