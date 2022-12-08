e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Remove encroachment from govt land within 3 days, says SDM in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Remove encroachment from govt land within 3 days, says SDM in Sardarpur

SDM instructed village secretary to begin construction of anganwadi building as soon as illegal occupation is removed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:09 AM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur SDM Rahul Chouhanhas instructed naib tehsildar to remove encroachment from government land identified for construction of anganwadi centre in Hatod village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district within three days. According to information, member of land mafia had encroached on the government land in Hatod village along National Highway. On being informed about encroachment, SDM Chouhan reached Hatod village, undertook inspection and issued order for encroachment removal. Similarly, SDM instructed village secretary to begin construction of anganwadi building as soon as illegal occupation is removed. SDM told Free Press that the administration would not tolerate illegal acquisition of land indentified for school, anganwadis and strict action will be taken against violators. Anganwadi buildings are proposed to be constructed in several villages under Sardarpur tehsil. The revenue department has already allotted land for construction for the same, but these government lands are being encroached upon by the land mafia.

