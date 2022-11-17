Sardarpur: Ex-Sarpanch, Secretary accused of Rs 24L fraud, probe ordered

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After rampant corruption was exposed at the functioning of Phoolgawadi gram panchayat in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, another similar incident was reported at Borkhedi gram panchayat.

Here the former sarpanch and panchayat secretary withdrew the amount meant for the construction of the panchayat and community buildings and left both works incomplete.

The matter came to the fore when the sitting sarpanch Bhayyalal Dharve from the gram panchayat situated about 10-kilometre from the tehsil headquarters reported the matter to the sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan and sought an investigation into the matter.

SDM Chouhan taking cognizance of the matter on Thursday formed a four-member team to probe the issue and ordered it to submit a report on the matter earliest.

Notably, 10 years have passed since Borkhedi village became a gram panchayat. For the last 10 years, the work of the gram panchayat is being conducted from a small room in Government Primary School Borkhedi.

Sarpanch Bhayyal Dharve in his written complaint to SDM Chauhan on November 16 claimed that in the year 2018-2019, the government sanctioned an amount of Rs 14 lakhs for the construction of the gram panchayat building and Rs 10 lakhs for the community hall building.

The construction works of both the above buildings are incomplete even after three years of receiving approval and money.

Then sarpanch Lilabai Bahadur Katara and Girdharilal Katara withdrew the entire amount of Rs 24 lakh and produced a completion certificate.

Despite the complete information of this matter being given to the janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma, why no punitive action has been taken against the concerned then sarpanch, secretary till date, Dharve questioned.

When contacted janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma said that notices have been sent several times to the then sarpanch and secretary of Gram Panchayat Borkhedi. No reply has been received. Now the action will be taken against the concerned under Section 92 of the Panchayat Act.