Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Remark made against student costs Daly College teacher his job

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint raised against a teacher of Daly College, the teacher resigned and the school accepted it. Releasing a press statement on the same, the school announced, "This refers to the complaint made by a parent of the school on September 29 regarding a remark made against his child by a teacher."
It added that the school had initiated the legal process and activated its existing Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on the same day. "Meanwhile, the email of the parent was leaked in the media illegally," the release said.
It added that the teacher has tendered his resignation which has been accepted. "The parents have conveyed that they consider the matter closed for them," the release said.
The school urged the matter to be closed for the sake of children.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
