Madhya Pradesh: Registration window for B.Ed, M.Ed shut

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registration window for admission in teacher education programmes, including B.Ed and M.Ed courses, closed on Sunday.

This window was for second additional round of centralised online admission counselling.

The registrations were accepted for seats lying vacant after four rounds of counselling in teacher education programmes in colleges across the state.

As many as 265 out of 3400 seats were lying vacant in 32 colleges offering B.Ed courses in the city. The vacancy figure for M.Ed courses stood at 158 seats in six colleges in the city. The M.Ed colleges here have intake capacity of 360 students.

Following results of colleges, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on October 25 approved a proposal for second additional round of counselling for admission in teacher education programmes.

Students who did not get seat in four rounds of counselling registered themselves and select nine colleges priority wise. They can get their documents verified at help centres set up by DHE till Monday.

DHE will release common merit list on November 6. The final merit list and allotment letters will be released on November 13. Students will be required to pay 50 per cent of course fee online for confirmation of admission from November 13 to November 18.

Remaining 50 per cent of the student will have to pay when colleges will resume classes.

Admissions in teacher education courses are granted through centralized online admission counselling. Their year, three rounds were held for admission. But nearly 25 per cent seats were still vacant in B.Ed colleges. Resultantly, DHE had approved one additional round.

That additional round also failed to fill all seats in B.Ed and M.Ed colleges. DHE therefore approved second additional round.

“There won’t be any more additional rounds now,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:16 PM IST