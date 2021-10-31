Madhya Pradesh: Bank unions demand holiday on Govardhan puja

Bhopal: The United Forum of Bank Unions of Madhya Pradesh has urged the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to announce holiday for banks and financial institutions on November 5 for Govardhan puja.

The organisation said state is known for allowing least number of holidays, a press release stated. Union convener VK Sharma said Uttar Pradesh government has announced 26 holidays for banks but Madhya Pradesh government here has announced only 18. Most states have declared holiday on November 5.

“The festival is celebrated across the state amicably and holds importance. The banks remain almost empty on this day as everyone is busy celebrating. So, opening banks makes no sense,” he added.

The union has government declare holiday for Govardhan puja to respect religious sentiments of people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:01 PM IST