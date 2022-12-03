Madhya Pradesh: Registration of 6 private hospitals, nursing homes cancelled

Representative Image |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The registrations of six private medical institutions of Sanawad have been cancelled following an investigation into the working of private hospitals and nursing homes in Sanawad tehsil. The inquiry initiated by the administration found that six private hospitals and nursing homes in Sanawad provide very poor quality service. The investigation found that the private medical institutions are not in compliance with prescribed rules about human resources, medical equipment and other necessary conditions. The inquiry was ordered after getting a number of complaints against private hospitals and nursing homes in Sanawad tehsil and around.

It is known that according to the instructions received from the Directorate of Madhya Pradesh Government, Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Bhopal, a four-member investigation team was formed by Khargone district chief medical and health officer. The investigation team was directed to inspect all private hospitals and nursing homes in Khargone district. All the private medical institutions of Khargone district were inspected by the investigation team. After inspection, the investigation reports were presented to the Khargone district chief medical and health Officer. On the basis of this Khargone district chief medical officer, Dr DS Chauhan has cancelled the registration of six private hospitals of Sanawad.

According to the information, the directors of these six private medical institutions could not reply to the notice satisfactorily and according to the rules, their registration has been cancelled. Citizens have been complaining to the administration for a long time about private hospitals and nursing homes in Sanawad. The operators of those hospitals have political influence thus the citizens have warned the administration that if any private medical institution is allowed to operate against the rules, a fierce agitation will be launched. Citizens have asked the state government how these six private hospitals and nursing homes were allowed to run despite flouting all the norms.