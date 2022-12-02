Madhya Pradesh: 33/11 KV power grid inaugurated in Sanawad

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil attended the inauguration programme of the 33/11 KV power grid built at a cost of Rs 1.44 cr here at Dalchi village of Khargone district on Friday.

Patil while addressing the event said that with constant efforts of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh has become surplus in power generation with uninterrupted supply of quality power to farms, villages and cities. He also appreciated efforts of employees and workers for construction of power grid built at such a low cost within stipulated period. Besides entire Bediya region, thousand domestic consumers, five hundred farmers and five thousand general consumers of at least five villages (Dabhad, Dalchi, Jamaniya, Selda and Gurufaliya) would be benefitted from the power grid.

MLA said that under Central schemes, Rs 70 crore have been approved for power development project in Barwaha constituency. 4 power grids will be constructed in Barjhar and Amba. During which, janpad panchayat president representative Dinesh Saad, MP representatives Bhagwan Singh Solanki, BJP rural mandal president Jitendra Singh Chauhan, sarpanch Selda village Ter Singh, BJP leader Premlal Patel, SDM BS Kalesh, CEO Rohit Pachauri and others were present. DE Saurabh Sahu proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Lack of political will led to suffering of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors