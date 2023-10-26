Madhya Pradesh: Rebel Congress, BJP Leaders File Papers As Independents

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former state Congress general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela and former district BJP president Rajeev Yadav jumped into poll fray as independents.

Both filed their nomination papers from Dhar on Wednesday. Bundela was denied by ticket by Congress. He reached election office in a procession to file papers.

Later, addressing a public rally, he said that he would defeat BJP candidate Neena Verma and Congress candidate Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam. In another public rally, Yadav asked BJP to explain why Neena Verma was given ticket after contesting elections for three consecutive terms.

He also said that in the past Verma’s husband Vikram Verma had contested from Dhar for five consecutive terms.

He asked the BJP to explain as to when other candidates would get a chance. Former district BJP president Anant Aggarwal and former MLA Karan Singh Pawar were present in his rally.

Read Also MP Weather Update: State Experiences Chilly Nights As Temperatures Drop

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)