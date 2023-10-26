MP Weather Update: State Experiences Chilly Nights As Temperatures Drop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with many regions recording nighttime lows of 17 degrees Celsius or even lower.

The hill station of Pachmarhi stands out as one of the coldest areas, with temperatures low as 12 degrees Celsius during the night. Several other cities, including Betul, Raisen, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Mandla, Rewa, and Malanjkhand, have also witnessed nighttime temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. This cold wave is expected to persist for at least the next five days, and the mercury is likely to continue its descent into the month of November.

The impact of this cold wave is more pronounced in the rocky and forested regions of the state, as indicated by meteorologist Ashfaq Husain. A change in wind direction has led to a significant drop in nighttime temperatures. The effects of this colder weather are most noticeable during the early morning and evening hours, as temperatures experience a noticeable dip during these periods.

Despite the cooler weather, there is no immediate expectation of rain, primarily due to the absence of active western disturbances. However, a slight decrease in nighttime temperatures, around one degree Celsius, is anticipated. The real onset of intense cold weather is expected to arrive in November.

October in MP has witnessed a unique weather pattern characterized by three distinct phases: rain, the Pink Winter, and daytime warmth. This year is no exception, as the initial weeks of October saw temperatures soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in various districts. Currently, the average temperature lingers around 32 degrees Celsius.

The month of October has also seen the return of the Pink Winter, despite a brief interruption caused by the absence of active western disturbances and the arrival of dry winds from Rajasthan. This led to an increase in sunlight intensity, resulting in temperatures rising by up to 20%. However, from October 23 onwards, the Pink Winter made a full-fledged return.

In the midst of these shifting weather patterns, western disturbances are expected to bring intermittent rain and clouds. Therefore, the state is likely to experience a mix of cool winds and sunshine throughout October.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)