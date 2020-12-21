Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam youth plans his own killing to evade loans and credit card bills

RATLAM: The Ratlam police, on Monday, booked Sheldon Anthony, 30, who conspired his own murder to evade loans and credit cards bills.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said Anthony, a resident of the Shakti Nagar locality in Ratlam, was booked under section 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

‘Waylaid and fired upon’

Earlier, on October 3, Anthony, in his complaint to the police, claimed that some unidentified assailants had fired on him near Bilpank Fanta, in the Bilpank police station limits, while he was heading to Barnagar from Ratlam.

In his statement to the police, he claimed that, while he was heading towards Barnagar on his motorcycle, two unidentified persons on their bike overtook him. As their motorcycle moved very closed to him, the bikes brushed against each other and they had a verbal spat.

As a result, one of the two persons took out a country-made pistol and shot at his stomach and he fell to the ground. Both the persons fled from the spot towards Badnawar. Acting on his statement, the Bilpank police registered a case under sections 307 and 34 IPC.