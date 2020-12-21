Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam youth plans his own killing to evade loans and credit card bills

RATLAM: The Ratlam police, on Monday, booked Sheldon Anthony, 30, who conspired his own murder to evade loans and credit cards bills.
Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said Anthony, a resident of the Shakti Nagar locality in Ratlam, was booked under section 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.
‘Waylaid and fired upon’
Earlier, on October 3, Anthony, in his complaint to the police, claimed that some unidentified assailants had fired on him near Bilpank Fanta, in the Bilpank police station limits, while he was heading to Barnagar from Ratlam.
In his statement to the police, he claimed that, while he was heading towards Barnagar on his motorcycle, two unidentified persons on their bike overtook him. As their motorcycle moved very closed to him, the bikes brushed against each other and they had a verbal spat.
As a result, one of the two persons took out a country-made pistol and shot at his stomach and he fell to the ground. Both the persons fled from the spot towards Badnawar. Acting on his statement, the Bilpank police registered a case under sections 307 and 34 IPC.
Youth even bought a pistol
Meanwhile, during the police investigation and based on the call detail report of Sheldon, it was revealed that he had bought a pistol from Singhana village, in Dhar district. One Chiranjiv Jadav, a witness in the case, recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Cr.PC, stating that Sheldon had come to Barwani before the incident and bought a pistol from Singhana village in Dhar.
The admission, finally!
Following his statement, the police detailed Sheldon and, during interrogation, he admitted that he had planned his own murder to evade loans and credit card bills.
He claimed that he used to work in a finance company and used to get monthly salary of Rs 45,000, but the company had reduced his salary to Rs 25,000 during the lockdown period.
Following this, he was not in a position to repay his house loan, credit card bills, the money he had borrowed from the market and was not in a situation to support his family, as well. He was under depression, which had led him to opt for such an extreme step.