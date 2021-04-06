Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam records 95 cases, tally 5,397

Ratlam: Ninety-five more cases were recorded in Ratlam taking the district’s tally to 5,937 on Monday evening.

A total of 1,298 new cases have been found in the district from March 16 to Monday evening.

As per health bulletin, 1,583 sample reports were still awaited while 688 cases were under treatment.

On a positive note, 11 patients were discharged after recovery from the Government Medical College covid-19 hospital here on Tuesday.

Corona winners said that they observe corona norms and also encourage others to do the same.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap,District collector Gopalchandra Dad, district SP Gaurav Tiwari, GMC in-charge Dr Jitendra Gupta and other officials were present .

As per official information, on April 6, 2,119 people were administered Covid 19 vaccine at 19 vaccination centres in the district. A total of 73,884 persons till today have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Shri Khatu Shyam Temple to remain closed from April 8

Mandsaur: Due to the rapid increase of corona cases in the town, the Shri Khatu Shyam Temple will remain close for devotees from April 8. The devotees will also be barred from taking part in the morning and evening “Aarti”.

This decision was taken at the Trust committee meeting convened by chairman Thakur Arjun Singh Rathore.

Devotees will be allowed to get darshan from outside the temple premises. In the temple, regular aarti, bhoga and other religious rituals will continue to be held by the priest. The trust committee has appealed everyone to follow the Covid protocol to curb the spread of the infection.

Single-day cases breach 50 mark in Neemuch

Neemuch: Neemuch recorded 54 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The single-day corona cases has breached 50 mark for the first time since corona outbreak in the district.

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar has also been infected Corona, although he is still in Bhopal and undergoing treatment there.

The district’s tally is 3,424, with 3,198 recoveries and 38 deaths. A total of 188 are still under treatment in the district.

The strictness of local administration has failed to influence people to follow corona norms, said a local.

‘Crowded’ general store sealed in Mundi

Mundi: Punasa tehsildar Seema Maurya with Mundi police station in-charge Mohan Singare and municipal council revenue inspector Sudhanshu Geete sealed a general store during an inspection in Mundi market.

Administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district including Punasa village under which public gathering in all the establishments is prohibited.

During the inspection, Maurya ordered to seal Laddu Seth’s general store which was ‘brimming’ with customers. Tehsildar adviced citizens to follow the Covid-19 rules and regulations. Strict actions will be taken against the one found violating the rules, she added.

Fine imposed on 25 Covidiots

Pipalrawan: Local administration has slapped fine on people who were wearing masks. Municipal council workers issued fines against 25 people entering the village without masks through Bercha Phata.

To keep tabs on increasing number of corona cases in the area, chief municipal officer Savita Soni, following the directions given by district collector, Dewas ordered revenue staff to issue fine against those who are not wearing masks.