Madhya Pradesh: Corona-infected person caught running a store in Kukshi village

KUKSHI: Panic prevailed here in Kukshi village of Dhar district on Friday after a team of administration caught a corona infected person running a general store.

The matter came to fore during the routine inspection carried out at the market places in the village.

The shop owner has been booked under relevant sections of IPC for flouting the corona protocol. According to information, on Friday Alirajpur and Dhar district Covid-19 in-charge Mohan Agrawal, during an inspection in Kukshi, visited places where corona patients are under the home isolation.

He and his team caught the said person in Ward No 15. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar took the accused to task over his negligent attitude and sealed his store. Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat along with the patwari and police personnel from Kukshi police station were present.

Agrawal also took stock of the arrangements made for the corona patients in the village.