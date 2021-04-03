Madhya Pradesh: Woman, daughter from small city Kukshi bag honours in beauty contests

Dahi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her daughter from a small city like Kukshi in tribal predominant Dhar district have made place in beauty contests.
Rashmi Dubey from Kukshi won the second runner up title in Miss and Mrs MP competition that was organised at Vrindawan Garden in Bhopal on March 22. Her 12-year-old daughter Avani Dubey won the title of Beautiful Eyes on the same day.
“One should never stop dreaming because we do not know when time comes for them to come true. So, always keep trying to fulfil your dreams with positive thinking,” Rashmi Dubey said.
Her next dream is to become Mrs India and to win the title of Mrs Madhya Pradesh. Rashmi said her husband and family supported her a lot and a woman can progress only with support of her husband and family.
She also wants to see her daughter Avani become Miss India and Miss Madhya Pradesh one day. This is the reason that she also took Avani along with her at Super Femme competition held in Bhopal where Avani won the title of Beautiful Eyes.
About 40 participants from Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, and Ujjain took part in it. “It is a matter of pride that Rashmi hailing from a small place like Kukshi, won the second runner up title. The contest was held in three rounds,” institute director Nimisha Saxena said.
"We have been preparing for contest since last one month and working on participants to build their confidence. We have groomed them online due to corona norms," Saxena added. About 150 entries were received. Of these, 40 were selected.
