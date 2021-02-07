DHAR: Students from tribal-predominant Dahi development block head for Bhopal for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination

DAHI (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Many students from tribal predominant Dahi development block headed for Bhopal to appear in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, which was held on Sunday. The examination is being conducted for admission in 33 Sainik schools of the country.

About 40 students from Dahi development block are appearing in the examinations were given best wishes by block education officer Satishchandra Patidar and block resource coordinator Manoj Dubey when they came to see them off at the time of boarding buses. Local teachers accompanied the students.

Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) president and accountant Dinesh Bhide, superintendent Jam Singh Sisodia, clerk Rawat, teacher Hemlata Alawa and others were present.

With efforts of SDM Vivek Kumar, a centre is being run in Kukshi for students to prepare them for different competitive and other exams. The students were prepared for Sainik School entrance exams too.