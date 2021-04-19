Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam records 20 percent of total corona cases within 10 days of lockdown

Ratlam: During lockdown period the district has logged more than 20 per cent of the overall tally of Covid -19 cases.

The lockdown commenced from April 9 in the district. As per the data available from April 9 to April 18 evening a total of 1,597 active positive cases were found out of the total 7,879 positive cases detected since break of epidemic last year. Highest number of cases in a single day were found on April 17 when 206 people tested positive on a single day. On April 18, 171 more tested positive.

The district recorded first 1,600 cases in six months. While in just ten days of the latest lockdown the same number of cases have been added in Ratlam districtís tally.

Peak may subside by April end

When contacted chief medical and health officer (CHMO) Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that most likely new cases also include persons who were infected before the commencement of the lockdown. He hoped that the peak may die down by the end of April. He appealed to all eligible persons to undergo covid-19 vaccination without delay.