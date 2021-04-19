Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam records 20 percent of total corona cases within 10 days of lockdown

Ratlam: During lockdown period the district has logged more than 20 per cent of the overall tally of Covid -19 cases.
The lockdown commenced from April 9 in the district. As per the data available from April 9 to April 18 evening a total of 1,597 active positive cases were found out of the total 7,879 positive cases detected since break of epidemic last year. Highest number of cases in a single day were found on April 17 when 206 people tested positive on a single day. On April 18, 171 more tested positive.
The district recorded first 1,600 cases in six months. While in just ten days of the latest lockdown the same number of cases have been added in Ratlam districtís tally.
Peak may subside by April end
When contacted chief medical and health officer (CHMO) Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that most likely new cases also include persons who were infected before the commencement of the lockdown. He hoped that the peak may die down by the end of April. He appealed to all eligible persons to undergo covid-19 vaccination without delay.
GMC dean shifted
Meanwhile, after the discontentment expressed by peopleís representatives over the health services at the Government Medical College, the Dean of GMC Dr.Shashi Gandhi has been replaced. As per order of the Ujjain division commissioner Sandeep Yadav, charge of dean has been given to Dr Jitendra Gupta superintendent of GMC while Dr P K Gupta will be Superintendent. District incharge state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda during his recent visit here had allegedly expressed dissatisfaction over the services available at the GMC hospital.
Get C-vax jabs: RMC commissioner to staff
Meanwhile, Ratlam Municipal Corporation commissioner Somnath Jharia has directed all the officials and employees of the RMC to undergo second dose of vaccination without delay against Covid-19. He said that all the officials and employees who will not come forward for vaccination will face disciplinary actions.
Sanitisation drive
An RMC said that vehicles of the RMC have been pressed to sanitise the city areas with hypochlorite. In micro containment hand operated machines are used for sanitisation.
