Covid-19: Prime Minister assures Madhya Pradesh of oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured full support of the Centre to the Madhya Pradesh government in meeting the requirements of oxygen, Remdesivir and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office said.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with Modi in the morning in connection with measures to check the spread of the viral infection, an official in the CMO said.

The prime minister assured Chouhan of all help regarding oxygen and Remdesivir supply and other health services to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.