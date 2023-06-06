 Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam rail division marks World Environment Day
A nukkad natak (street play) was staged by Scouts & Guides at Ratlam Railway Station on single use plastic.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday, a number of programmes were organised in Ratlam rail division. A railway press release informed that programmes were organised on the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. A nukkad natak (street play) was staged by Scouts & Guides at Ratlam Railway Station on single use plastic. In the railway school here, painting and slogan writing competitions were also organised. At loco care centre here, a nukkad natak was staged on environment protection and saplings were planted. A webinar was also held at Divisional Railway Office here on ‘beat plastic pollution’.

