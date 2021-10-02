Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division achieves 100% electrification of rail sections

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Ratlam rail division was held here on Friday.

It was presided over by the Divisional Rail Manager Vineet Gupta. He said that complete electrification of rail sections of Ratlam rail division has been achieved and gauge conversion has taken place of all the sections of Ratlam rail division except Dr Ambedkar – Sanawad section for which process has begun.

He said that despite Covid-19 outbreak Ratlam rail division performed very well.

Ratlam rail division begged eight efficiency shield at the Western Railway-level for its efficient works. Gupta said that Ratlam rail division is first division in the western railway to commence operation of the Kisan Rail.

He said that approval of the doubling of the Neemuch-Ratlam section by the Union Cabinet committee on September 29 is big achievement for the division.

DRUCC members raised the issues like commencement of the train between Indore-New Delhi via Fatehabad – Ratlam - Nagda, Indore - Jaipur tri-weekly via Fatehabad - Ratlam, extension of Gwalior - Ratlam train up Neemuch, restoration of the running of the Ratlam - Mathura passenger, extension of Kota - Nagda passenger upto Ratlam, removal of the reservation system for general coaches, restoration of the senior citizen concession, extension of Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Ratlam DEMU train upto Chittaurgarh, Indore - Jammutawi train to run via Neemuch - Chittaurgarh, MST facility to be restored for all trains, early completion of the Indore - Manmad section, extension of Ujjaini express via Fatehabad - Ratlam to Neemuch, construction of pit line at Ratlam railway station.

Out of 29 members of the DRUCC of Ratlam rail division, 22 members attended meeting. In the meeting resolution was passed giving thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet committee of Economic affairs for giving approval to the doubling of the Ratlam-Neemuch section. Meet was conducted by the secretary DRUCC and senior divisional commercial manager SK Meena.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Suspended AIIMS deputy director sent to judicial remand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:59 AM IST