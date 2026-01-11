MP News: Hindu Sammelans Celebrate Faith, Culture Across Districts In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Hindu Sammelan was organised in Sitamau town with a Chunar Yatra from Azad Chowk to the Modi Mataji temple. Large numbers of women and families participated in the procession.

A religious assembly followed at Modi Mataji temple complex with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh officials and saints present. Hundreds of youths chanting "Jai Shri Ram" reached Porwal Manglik Bhavan, where cow worship began the program. Children presented religious and cultural performances

Mandleshwar a grand Kalash Yatra started from Ramghat on Sunday ahead of the Hindu Sammelan scheduled for January 18. Thousands participated as five sacred Kalashas were carried through town with devotional songs.

The procession reached Bajrang Hanuman Temple where Municipal Council President Vishwadeep Moyde welcomed participants with flowers. Hanuman Chalisa was recited collectively. Kalashas were installed in five temples including Juna Ram Temple. Daily morning processions will continue until January 18, followed by evening devotional singing. Approximately 15,000 people will attend the community feast.

Sanawad Hindu conferences marking RSS centenary were held at six locations on Sunday. Speakers emphasised social harmony, environmental living, family values, Indian traditions and civic duties under "Panch Parivartan."

Saints and speakers, including Swami Rameshwar Anand Maharaj, Swami Vivekananda Puri Maharaj and others, addressed gatherings at Swami Vivekananda Colony, Keshav Colony, Shivaji Colony, Maharana Pratap Colony, Ayodhya Colony and Bhagat Singh Colony. Bharat Mata Aarti and community meals followed the programmes.

Meghnagar Hindu Sammelan marking RSS's 100th anniversary was held at Dussehra Maidan on Sunday with participation from all communities. Traders closed businesses voluntarily.

Saint Raghuveer Das Maharaj demanded the government create a cow sanctuary in Sanjeli forest where cows were killed. Speaker Dinesh Gupta narrated RSS's 100-year journey. A Kalash Yatra started from Vishwakarma Temple with women carrying sacred pots. Thousands attended the harmony feast, where people ate together without caste discrimination. Bharat Mata Aarti concluded the event.