Madhya Pradesh: Suspended AIIMS deputy director sent to judicial remand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suspended deputy director of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dhirendra Pratap Singh was sent to judicial remand on Friday, according to a CBI advocate.

Singh was produced in court on Friday and court sent him to judicial remand. Chandrashekhar Gurjar, CBI advocate, said, “Dhirednra Pratap Singh, who was suspended from post of AIIMS deputy director, was produced before the court on Friday. He was sent to judicial remand in a bribery case.”

CBI had caught Singh red-handed accepting a bribe at Manisha Market, Shahpura, from a pharmacist for clearance of Rs 40 lakh bills at AIIMS. CBI, during interrogation, has so far unearthed property worth Rs 2 crore.

Singh was deputy registrar in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM), Gwalior. He was promoted to joint registrar in 2017. He was shifted to IIFM on deputation in April 2017 and then to AIIMS, on deputation. In 2005, Singh served as section officer in Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Increasing cybercrimes demand more training and research

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:43 PM IST