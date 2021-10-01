Madhya Pradesh: Increasing cybercrimes demand more training and research

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crimes related to crypto currency, online gambling and gaming have increased. Changing pattern of crime has also changed pattern of investigation. Police force is not trained enough to investigate such crimes there more training workshops should be organised for the police personnel at all levels, said police official.

These are parts of recommendations that have come out of ten day Cybercrime and Intelligence Summit-2021 that concluded on Friday.

The summit that was organised by Madhya Pradesh Police in association with Soft Clicks Foundation, UNICEF and ClearTrail Communication Analytics helped over three thousand police officers from MP and other states to learn the nuances of dealing with cybercrime and gathering intelligence using modern methods.

Renowned cybercrime and intelligence experts of the country and world taught about the various techniques for cybercrime prevention. The summit covered several important topics such as online gaming and gambling, crimes related to crypto currency and crypto-trade, financial fraud, encrypted VoIP communications, drone technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and more.

The summit was organised with the aim of preventing cybercrime against women and children and to enhance the work efficiency of police officers.

Strengthening cyber security extremely essential: Governor

Cyber domain has unlimited potential and while common people are benefiting from the use of new technology, anti-social elements are misusing it to commit various crimes. Such summits are very relevant and commendable for cyber security and for controlling cybercrime, said Governor Mangubhai Patel who was chief guest at the valedictory function. He said that the economy is moving towards digital, cashless transactions. Therefore, strengthening of cyber security is extremely essential.

DG P Vivek Johri said that a huge increase in cybercrimes was witnessed during the Covid-19 period. Such criminal activities took place in cities as well as in rural areas. The summit will help prevention, deliberation and control of cybercrime.

Summit saw participation of 3000 officers: DGP

Special DGP (Training) Aruna Mohan Rao said that over three thousand officers participated in the summit. As many as 56 national and global experts on various topics addressed the summit. The coordination and exchange of technical information from all states will help in the speedy and effective action.

