Madhya Pradesh: CM to distribute letters of intent to 133 MSMEs on October 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over the letters of intent to 133 industries under Micro, Small, Medium and Industrial Policy and Investment Department on Saturday from Jawad in Neemuch under the Jankalyan and Suraj Abhiyan.

The industries in all the industrial areas will be provided the letters of intent virtually.

Chouhan will also perform Bhoomi Pujan of infrastructure development works in seven industrial areas and of the Atulya IT Park in Indore.

The commissioner of industries and secretary of MSME, P Narhari, said, “The MPIDC offices in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior will also connect with the live event in Jawad. Chief Minister will talk to the industrialists and new entrepreneurs virtually and meet the entrepreneurs who will come from Bhilwara.”

Chouhan will distribute cleanliness vehicles among the village Panchayats too during the event.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:32 PM IST