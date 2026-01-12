Indore News: Duplicate Pan Masala Factory Busted, 3 Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a unit manufacturing fake pan masala by misusing a popular brand name in a residential area under Kanadiya police station limits on Sunday. Three persons were arrested for preparing and supplying duplicate pan masala that closely resembled the original brand and was being sold in the market.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search at a house located in Sahara City Homes on Bypass Road. During the search, equipment used for manufacturing pan masala and a large quantity of duplicate products ready for supply were recovered. The accused were also found using magnesium carbonate, a substance considered hazardous to health.

During the raid, police seized pouch packing and sealing machines, a supari oven dryer, a supari cutter, brand rolls, magnesium carbonate, kattha, lime, tobacco liquid and a large number of empty pan masala pouches. The total value of the seized material has been estimated at around Rs 5 lakh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway. The arrested accused have been identified as Akshat Sharma, Javed Qureshi and Arun Singh. The action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against food adulteration in the city.