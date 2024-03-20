Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Fuel Outlets Told To Install CCTV | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To enhance security, all petrol pumps in Ratlam have been told to install CCTV cameras on their premises ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Collector and district election officer Rajesh Batham issued directives aimed at ensuring transparency and compliance at petrol pump facilities across the district. Cameras must be strategically positioned to capture clear images of vehicle number plates for all persons visiting the petrol pumps.

Additionally, operators were directed to maintain 24-hour recording of CCTV footage, which shall be made available to the district election office upon request. He also stressed the need for fire extinguishers and said the pumps have to be manned by trained staff in the interest of customers’ safety. In a bid to promote voter awareness, petrol pump operators were instructed to prominently display election-related flex banners within their premises.

It has been strictly prohibited for petrol pumps to supply fuel in glass bottles or plastic containers to consumers. Petrol must only be dispensed directly into the fuel tanks of vehicles. The collector has emphasised the importance of maintaining adequate petrol and diesel reserves during the election period. Petrol pump operators are instructed to maintain a reserve stock of 1,000 litres of petrol and 2,000 litres of diesel. Those found to be violating norms would be booked under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.