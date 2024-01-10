Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam District Court Judge Receives Packet With 'Poison'

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed here in Ratlam district court on Tuesday after one woman judge got a packet containing 'poison' through registered mail along with a letter. In the letter, it was written that, “If I don't get justice, I will commit suicide by consuming poison."

The incident sparked immediate concern among court officials and security personnel, who swiftly launched an investigation into the matter, and within a few hours, police arrested the accused.

Police sent the packet to the lab for testing and it was told that it contained a poisonous substance.

According to information, on Tuesday the court was functioning as usual in Ratlam district court.

Meanwhile, at 11:30 am, the postman reached the court of First Civil Judge Junior Division Mugdha Kumar with an envelope by registered post. The court employee took the envelope and gave it to the judge.

When the judge opened the envelope, it contained a four-page letter and powder in a pouch. The powder had a foul smell, which caused uneasiness and panic.

It was written in the letter that 'If justice is not given, I will commit suicide by consuming poison.' After this, a chaotic scene prevailed.

Judge Mugdha Kumar immediately informed district judge Rakesh Mohan Pradhan. On this, the district judge and other senior judicial officers reached the court of Mugdha Kumar.

Police officers were also informed about this. Station Road police station in-charge Bhuvaniram Verma and other senior police officers also reached. The police have seized the packet of alleged poison and the letter. The sender of the envelope has been identified as Dashrath Sharma, a resident of Ringaniya village under the Namli police station limit.

Packet sent for investigation

ASP Rakesh Khaka said that it is too early to say whether the packet contains poisonous substances. The packet has been sent to the lab for testing. At present, a case has been registered against the accused at Station Road police station on the complaint of a court employee.

ASP said that Dashrath Sharma had filed a case of assault against his father, three brothers, and their wives at Namli police station in October 2023. This case has been pending in the court of the said judge since December 2023. The accused has also written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister demanding early justice.