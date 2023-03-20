Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector reaches out to ailing tribal

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Staff members of a private nursing home here in Ratlam got surprised after they saw district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi at their doorstep after a tribal girl from Imlipada Kala village sought the collector’s help to get medical treatment for her ailing father. According to information, tribal girl Manisha Charpota on Monday visited district collector’s office and narrated her plight about how her ailing father Bhurji Charpota are not getting the required treatment as her family is running out of funds.

She informed the collector that they admitted her father to a private nursing home after he met with an accident. ‘So far huge sum of money has been spent on the treatment and the hospital is still demanding Rs 2 lakh but now my family has no money. The hospital people put my father out of the ICU and admitted him to the general ward and did not even treat him for the last four days,’ Manisha narrated her plight with tears in her eyes. Taking cognisance of the matter, district collector Suryavanshi along with district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide and CMHO Dr Nanaware rushed him to the hospital.

The collector saw Bhurji and strictly directed the hospital management that he should be fully treated and every need should be taken care of so that he does not face any kind of problem. The collector got the patient admitted back to the ICU and told the hospital management that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is extremely sensitive to other sections as well as tribal community.

As per instructions of the Chief Minister, the administration will bear the entire cost of the patient's treatment. After discussion with the collector and his persuasion, the hospital management also decided not to take the pending amount of Rs 2 lakh from the tribal family for treatment of the patient. The collector also presented a cheque of Rs 25k from the Red Cross Society to Manisha and her family.