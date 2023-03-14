 Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Medical College to get Critical Care Hospital worth ₹16.63 crores
This 50-bed hospital will have facilities like two operation theatres, two intensive care units and lifts.

Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A critical care hospital worth ₹16.63 crores will be constructed on the campus of the Government Medical College (GMC), Ratlam. This 50-bed critical care hospital has been approved in the college premises under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Bharatiya Janata Party Ratlam circle president Nilesh Gandhi, Mayur Purohit, Aditya Daga, Krishna Kumar Soni and Vinod Yadav said that this was all possible after the efforts of regional BJP MLA  Chetanya Kumar Kasyap. Administrative approval has also been received from the National Health Mission for the construction of the critical care hospital in the medical college. This 50-bed hospital will have facilities like two operation theatres, two intensive care units and lifts.

Patients suffering from heart disease and other major conditions will be able to get immediate better health facilities. Critical care is for people with serious health problems that need round-the-clock hospital care. Critical care also is called intensive care. Notably, Ratlam has received major help from the state government in the field of medicine. 

