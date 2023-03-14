Madhya Pradesh: 'Rear cows or get your election forms cancelled', says minister Hardeep Singh Dung

Hardeep Singh Dung |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): 'Cow politics' in the state might have kick started with a statement of the state’s cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung in which he asked the prospective candidates for the upcoming elections to rear cows, or get their election forms cancelled.

The Minister's statement has come to the fore from Semalia of Jaora assembly of Ratlam district. He said that he had kept three proposals in the assembly including the one to reject election forms of candidates who do not rear cows.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, “A leader like me, be it a sarpanch, councillor, corporator or MLA and MP or any minister, only the one who rears mother cow should have the right to contest elections. Otherwise, the election form should be rejected.”

Three thousand more cow sheds for the state

Moving ahead, Dung said that the government employees whose monthly salary is more than ₹25,000 should deposit₹500 per month in a Gaushala.

Talking about his third proposal, Dung added that a farmer’s land should be bought or sold only if he rears a cow. He also said that he has urged the government to open a cow shed and this time three thousand more cow sheds will be opened in the state.