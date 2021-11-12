e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Ranaut's freedom comment, protest in Indore, actor's effigy burnt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group comprising the kin of freedom fighters on Friday set afire an effigy of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for reportedly claiming that India won true Independence in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and that the one obtained in 1947 was "alms".

The protest was held on MG Road here and one of the participants, Asha Govind Khadiwala, said Ranaut must apologise to the nation for hurting the valour and sacrifice of freedom fighters.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office.

The actor had said at a recent event organised by a news channel that the Independence of the country in 1947 was not freedom but "bheek" (alms), while the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Modi.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:09 PM IST
