 Madhya Pradesh: Ram Navmi procession taken out with religious fervour in Sanawad
Madhya Pradesh: Ram Navmi procession taken out with religious fervour in Sanawad

MLA Sachin Birla said that Lord Rama is the epitome of righteousness, valour and wisdom and continue to inspire and guide us on the path of righteousness.

Updated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A huge procession was taken out on the occasion of Ram Navmi in Sanawad town of Khargone district on Thursday. Addressing the dharma sabha, VHP provincial chief Girdharilal Kumawat said that Ram Mandir that is being built in Ayodhya, at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, is the identity of our country.

MLA Sachin Birla said that Lord Rama is the epitome of righteousness, valour and wisdom and continue to inspire and guide us on the path of righteousness.

The procession began from the local bus stand at 3 pm and passed through prominent places such as Mortakka Square, Tamoli Square, Peepal Chowk before terminating at the bus stand.

A large number of women dressed in yellow attire also participated in the procession, raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Police team was deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Municipal president representative Inder Birla, councillor Pawan Arjhare showered flower petals on the procession. Congress leader Narendra Patel, Ashish Choudhary also welcomed the procession and made drinking water arrangements. Several roads, squares were decked up with saffron flags.

