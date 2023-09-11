Madhya Pradesh: Rajkumar Mev Faces Party Workers’ Opposition In Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Mandleshwar

FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): As anticipated, BJP workers who oppose the candidature of the party’s official candidate from Maheshwar, Rajkumar Mev, expressed their protest during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra as it reached the assembly constituency area.

It was expected that the opponents of Mev would make a show off in front of the senior leaders who would come for the Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Maheshwar assembly areas, the signs of which were already visible, it also happened.

The yatra, organised in view of the upcoming assembly elections and for the promotion of public welfare schemes being run by the Central and State governments, reached Maheshwar assembly constituency area as per the schedule.

The baton of the yatra that came from Kasrawad assembly area was handed over from Narmada Bridge to the senior BJP leaders, who declared the candidature of Rajkumar Mev from Maheshwar assembly.

After the Narmada Bridge, at the main gate of a colony near Mandleshwar, the opponents registered their protest in front of former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis, Khargoen MP Gajendra Patel, and district president Rajendra Rathore, who came to the Jan Aashirwad Yatra.

While registering the protest, the workers raised slogans and showed placards to the party leaders. None of the leaders at the rally bothered to discuss it with the protesting workers, which clearly showed that no one wanted to face the opposition of the BJP's declared candidate, Rajkumar Mev, by the workers.

Before the arrival of the Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Indore development authority chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda had discussed with the protesting workers while going to Kasrawad. The workers registered their protest before Chavda. After the discussion, Chavda assured the workers that he would make every effort to reach their point with the party leaders.

Rajkumar supporters tore up opponents’ posters

The opponents of Mev have put up two banners in protest at Kasrawad Gate on Saturday afternoon. It was expected that these banners would either be removed or torn down on Saturday night, which did happen.

When the banner was found in tatters on the spot in the morning, this issue became the centre of public discussion at the main intersection of the city. Information received from experts indicated that Mev's supporters damaged the banners put up in protest.

Police fail to suppress the protest

When the Jan Aashirwad Yatra passed through the protest site, the police, taking a lesson from the Neemuch incident, confined the protesting workers in a circle. The sound system of the protesting workers was also switched off. Despite this, the workers registered their protest by raising slogans.