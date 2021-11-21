Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh municipal council ranked 5th in West Zone

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh municipal council of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district claimed fifth position in west zone in Central government's annual cleanliness survey on Saturday.

Rajgarh with a population of 25,000 participated in the survey and completed all parameter of the survey within the time limit. Council claimed fifth spot in the West Zone, but secured first rank in the state as well in the category. Along with this, Rajgarh also got three-star rating in Garbage Free City Survey.

Council president Bhanwar Singh Barod and CMO Devbala Piplonia were honoured at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

During this, Dr Atish Rajore of Siddhi Vinayak Waste Management, an associate organization of the municipal council, was also present.

On this achievement, the president and the CMO expressed gratitude to all residents of Rajgarh, employees of the council, councillors and the sanitation workers.

Sanawad ranked 44 among civic bodies

Sanawad municipal council secured 44th rank in the nation in the cleanliness survey-2021. It is ranked second among of 8 civic bodies of Khargone with population between 25,000 and 50,000. The city has achieved the distinction due to tireless efforts of municipal council administration and Allied Solution Services. Umashankar Dangi, Banwari Avchare, Alisha Khan and all team members expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation and council employees.

