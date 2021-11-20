Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal School of Social Sciences organises orientation programme, fetes Covid warriors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organised an orientation programme for first year students on Saturday.

Bhopal district panchayat CEO Vikas Mishra and senior divisional commercial manager of Indian Railway Traffic Service Vijay Prakash were chief guests. Mishra asked students to have a vision and work with passion. He urged them to present the matter with logic if they want their voice to be heard. He also asked them to stay connected with society and family.

Prakash asked youths to pay attention to human values in life. He presented Covid-19 Extension Activities Award to the College on behalf of West Central Railway Division. The students presented cultural programme.

Besides, the college felicitated contributors who gave financial support to Dev Aaharam and made possible the distribution of breakfast to families of patients at AIIMS Hospital. The contributors were felicitated on the fourth anniversary of Dev Aharam, an initiative of College to distribute food to the needy.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:56 PM IST