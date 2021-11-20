Madhya Pradesh: NCC Girl cadets receive training to operate rifles in camp

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): NCC girl cadets have received training to operate rifles in a NCC camp at New College, Junapani. The camp has been organised by the 36 MP battalion Khandwa.

The cadets were provided the information about rifles and were taught how to operate it in the camp. The main objective of the camp is to develop discipline, character building, cooperative leadership, secularism, spirit of courage and selfless service in NCC cadets so that such a youth power can be formed.

During this camp, cadets were being trained in various programs like weapon training, field craft, battle craft, health and hygiene, social service, national integration etc. The girl cadets were briefed about the essentials for leadership qualities and character building. The cadets were also briefed about drill, weapon training, map reading, field craft etc.

Colonel J P Shaktigiri says that training camps are organized every year for the cadets. This year, 2 camps have been organized followed with COVID 19 protocols. NCC cadets are the future soldiers of the country. They can join different wings of the Indian forces. Cadets undergo basic training and preparation to join the Army through NCC. Cadets also get B and C certificates and pave their way to join the army. The cadets learn the norms of different forces while being immersed in discipline, hard work and service to the country. In this camp, girl cadets are also being taught to use weapons, the Colonel added.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:07 PM IST