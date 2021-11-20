Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal bags Best Self Sustainable Capital award, fails to improve ranking in cleanest city category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, successfully maintained its rank as a cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in swachh survekshan 2021, whereas Bhopal failed to improve its ranking.

According to reports, a total of 4320 cities of the country participated in the survey.

In cleanest cities with a population of over 10 lakh list, two cities from Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal and Indore have secured place in top 10.

Out of 6000, Bhopal received 4783.53 points securing seventh position in cleanest city category.

Bhopal was ranked as second cleanest city in the country in 2017 and 2018, but slipped to rank 19 in 2019.

However, the rank improved to seventh in 2020 and the city retained the rank this year.

In the swachh survekshan 2021 2021 held in New Delhi in presence of President Ramnath Kovind, Bhopal was adjudged Best Self Sustainable Capital in the country.

Similarly, the state capital was ranked at number 3 Safai Mitra Suraksha challenge which was a major component based on sewer cleaning and manual scavenging.

Expressing happiness on getting 29 awards in different categories Swacchta Sarvekshan 2021, UAD Minister Bhupendra Singh congratulated the citizens and government employees of those cities which have won the award.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has dedicatedly been working for Clean India Mission. His efforts and encouragement made the feat possible,” Singh in a video statement said.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:27 PM IST