Bhopal: JP Hospital radiologist’s wife dies of Covid in AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): JP Hospital radiologist Dr Rajendra Gupta’s wife died at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) while undergoing Covid treatment on late Thursday night, as per doctors from JP hospital. She was having suffering from comorbidities and was kept on ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

According to information, Dr Rajendra Gupta and his wife Rashmi Gupta were admitted after they tested Covid positive. Dr Rajesh Gupta, 62, and his wife Rashmi Gupta, 58, had visited AIIMS for check up on November 13.

They tested positive on November 15. Both were admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Dr Gupta recovered but his wife remained in critical condition in ICU, AIIMS.

Both has received second dose of Covid in February this year.

JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “ Dr Rajesh Gupta performed sonography of 150 pregnant women between November 11 to November 15.”

Dr Nilu Gupta, ophthalmologist, JP Hospital, is sister of Dr Rajendra Gupta while his brother Dr Rajiv Gupta is a cardiologist in Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal.

The state government has lifted restrictions related to corona in Madhya Pradesh on ground that the livelihoods of many people were being affected. However, the CM also appealed to the people to adhere to corona protocol.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:39 PM IST