e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow 'in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of farmers'
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s move to withdraw farm laws, experts speak their mind

The three farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act - were first introduced as ordinances.
Staff Reporter
Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to withdraw farm laws, economists, farmers’ unions, agriculturists spoke expressed their views on the rollback. Though farmers in Madhya Pradesh were not involved in agitation, they could not remain aloof.

The three farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act - were first introduced as ordinances. Farmers oppose the ordinances and launched protest in Punjab. Parliament passed on September 17, 2020 and Rajya Sabha (by voice vote) on September 20, 2021.

What they say?

Failed to explain

Economist (IEHE) Dr Anjali Jain said, “The central government failed to explain the Acts to farmers. Fear was in mind of farmers that they will be exploited by business corporate secretor. If issue is related to economy, it should be solved accordingly and should not be politicised.”

Famers’ victory

Economist (IEHE) Dr Harihar Gupta said, “Laws were not enforced. So, it will hardly impact farmers’ income even after PM announced to rollback the laws. Farmers were agitating for withdrawal for the last one-and-a-half years, so it is their victory.”

Benefit both

Former agriculture director Dr GS Kaushal said, “Rollback of bill will benefit both - farmers as well as people - as once agriculture produce is sold to traders (as per provision of Acts), it is up to them to fix the rate. This decision of PM Modi will benefit both the sectors - farmers and consumers.”

Actual problem

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh’s Badrinarain Chaudhary said, “Farm laws would have benefited small and marginal farmers but PM has taken the decision to withdraw to stop the direct confrontation with so-called farmers. Actual problem is market for farmers and not the laws.”

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious goon Gudda harass one in demand to marry his daughter, kin seek help Madhya Pradesh: Notorious goon Gudda harass one in demand to marry his daughter, kin seek help

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:09 PM IST
Advertisement