Madhya Pradesh: Notorious goon Gudda harass one in demand to marry his daughter, kin seek help

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious goon Gudda of the Gwalior-Chambal region has again made it to the headlines, but this time not for any violent crime.

The notorious dacoit Gudda has allegedly approached one of Khogaon village to marry his daughter to him. Gudda also threatened him with life if he refused his proposal.

When Mehtab Singh, the father of the girl denied doing so, dacoit Gudda abducted Mehtab's brother.

Mehtab lodged a complaint in the Paharganj police station and the police have launched an investigation.

On the next day on Thursday, he reached the office of Superintendent Murray too and pleaded for help.

Not to be mentioned, dacoit Gudda is the most notorious goon of the Gwalior-Chambal region. The Murray Police has announced a cash reward of 70 thousand on dacoit Gudda.

Mehtab Singh is a resident of village Khogaon in Gwalior. In his statement to police, he said that Gudda expressed his wish to marry his daughter to which Mehtab refused.

Irked Gudda kidnapped Mehtab's younger brother Punjab Singh on November 17 and began to threaten Mehtab.

"He started blackmailing me when I refused his proposal, seeking help to which I reached SP office but could not meet the SP. I met Additional Superintendent Raisingh Narvariya and pleaded to save my brother," said Mehtab.

Mehtab Singh has alleged that he had seen Gudda Gurjar on November 12, 2021, with the gang at 11 pm at Ishwar ke Sirkai in Paharganj. He informed the police about the same but they turned a deaf ear to it.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:08 AM IST